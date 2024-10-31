US Election 2024: Independent, Third-Party Candidates Challenging Trump And Harris

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican counterpart Donald Trump have sparred over multiple issues concerning the US electorate over the last few months. And while the two major candidates dominated airtime, conducted regular rallies and interacted with voters, there are a few more contenders on the ballot for the 2024 US Presidential polls.



Cornel West (Age: 71 | Independent)



Cornel West is among the notable independent figures. He's an academic and activist, who launched his campaign in June 2023. Initially aiming for the Green Party nomination, West eventually opted to run as an independent, supported by his running mate, Melina Abdullah. West's campaign has resonated with disillusioned voters, particularly those critical of President Joe Biden's policies on Israel's military actions in Gaza. He advocates for significant reforms, including a permanent ceasefire in the region, a halt to military aid to Ukraine, and the establishment of universal healthcare.



Jill Stein (Age: 74 | Green Party)



Another candidate is Jill Stein, representing the Green Party. Previously a campaign manager for Cornel West, she transitioned to her own campaign once West shifted to an independent run. Stein's platform is heavily focused on environmental issues, calling for more aggressive climate policies than the mainstream Democrats propose. Her advocacy includes eliminating US support for Israel, providing free public education, and cancelling medical debts. Stein has made headlines for her activism, including her recent arrest during protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.



Chase Oliver (Age: 39 | Libertarian Party)



Chase Oliver, the Libertarian nominee, adds to the candidate pool. A former activist and restaurant worker, Oliver secured his party's nomination after a competitive convention. He has been critical of both mainstream candidates, seeking to simplify immigration processes and withdraw the US from foreign conflicts. His campaign champions drug decriminalisation and the elimination of the Federal Reserve.

Claudia De la Cruz (Age: 42 | PSL)

Claudia De la Cruz is running for the 2024 US presidency as a candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). Born in the South Bronx to Dominican immigrant parents, she works as a community organiser, educator and theologian, advocating for transformative change through socialism. Her key policies include reparations for Black Americans and single-payer healthcare for all. She also supports cutting the US military budget by 90 per cent and seizing the 100 largest corporations to promote economic democracy. She also recognises Native American sovereignty. De la Cruz has ballot access in 19 states and is a registered write-in candidate in 13 states.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Age: 70 | Independent)



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. initially made waves in the Democratic primary but later switched to an independent candidacy. Although he suspended his campaign in August 2024 and endorsed Trump, Kennedy continues to attract attention. His campaign focused on issues like government spending and foreign intervention. On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court rejected a former independent candidate's plea seeking the removal of his name from the ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan for the November 5 election.