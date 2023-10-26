Belgium Charges Suspect For Allegedly Helping Brussels Attacker

Abdesalem Lassoued, 45, was fatally shot by police after killing the two Swedes. (File)

A Tunisian suspect has been charged with "murder in a terrorist context" after an Islamist gunman killed two Swedish football fans in Brussels last week, the federal prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Belgian authorities detained the 44-year-old Wednesday, named only as Lamjed K. He is accused of having helped the attacker, Tunisian national Abdesalem Lassoued, procure a rifle used in the assault.

A judge charged the suspect "with murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context and participation at the activities of a terrorist organisation", the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The office did not give many details but said it is seeking to confirm whether "he can possibly be linked to the weapon used during the terrorist attack".

Abdesalem Lassoued, 45, was fatally shot by police after killing the two Swedes and seriously injuring a third in an assault he said in a video was inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

French anti-terror prosecutors said Tuesday that a Paris judge has also charged two men suspected of links to Abdesalem Lassoued.

