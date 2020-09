Maria Kolesnikova had joined forces with opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

One of Belarus's leading opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova has been detained while trying to cross into Ukraine, border officials said Tuesday.

Kolesnikova was detained while trying to cross overnight with two other members of the opposition's Coordination Council who were able to pass through to Ukraine, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman of the State Border Committee, told AFP.



