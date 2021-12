Beijing Winter Olympics: China said it was firmly opposed to the US diplomatic boycott.

Beijing on Tuesday threatened to retaliate to a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying the Games are not "a stage for political shows and political manipulation."

"The US will pay the price for its wrongdoing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing when asked about what specific countermeasures Beijing would impose, adding "stay tuned."

