Beijing To Send International Arrivals To Quarantine Facilities: Report

China is stepping up measures against imported coronavirus cases. (File)

Beijing authorities will send all international arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities starting Monday, state media reported, as China steps up measures against imported coronavirus cases.

People arriving from abroad had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine at home, but now only those in "special circumstances" will be exempted from being sent to facilities where they must pay for their stay, local Communist Party newspaper Beijing Daily reported Sunday.

