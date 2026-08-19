Bear Steals Leftover KFC Meal After Breaking Into Woman's House In Kentucky

In a bizarre incident, a woman in the US state of Kentucky woke up to a bear breaking into her home and leaving with her leftover KFC meal on the kitchen table. Kendra North was asleep when the animal entered her house, but her sister, who lives next door, witnessed the bear leaving the premises around 5 am on Thursday (Aug 13).

As per North, she and her partner accidentally left their front door open on the night, as their living room and kitchen did not have air conditioning. The couple went to sleep in their bedroom and didn't realise the bear had entered their home before it was too late.

“My sister started calling me, like, five in the morning, and I declined her at least twice, and she just kept calling,” North was quoted as saying by Fox 56 News.

Upon answering the call, North finally learned what had transpired in her home. “I answered the call, and she was like, ‘Bro, there's a bear, and it just walked out of your house, and it came down your steps,” North said. “It came and looked at me, dead in the eyes, on my side of the yard.'"

North said it must have been a big bear who was likely drawn into her home by the leftover food she had left on the table. “I'm a little sad over my KFC,” North said.

North said she is now making sure the front door stays closed, even though the lack of air conditioning makes that difficult.

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North added that the table, which had a really thick glass, was completely shattered by the bear's force. Though she actually heard the noise of the table shattering, she believed it was a car wreck outside.

John Hast, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Bear Program Coordinator, noted that outdoor food sources are a primary driver of these interactions.

“If you store pet food or if you feed your dogs outside, just think about that. Make sure you're not leaving any out on the porch, and that'll keep the bear from just coming right in and getting an easy meal.”