Barbie Packaging Sparks Controversy After Shopper Spots Alleged 'Nazi Symbolism'

Mattel, a renowned toy company, has been facing a major backlash for a Barbie doll after a customer allegedly spotted "Nazi symbolism" in the background graphics of a package while shopping. As per the New York Post, the incident came to light when a content creator named Ana Elizabeth shared a video while browsing the toy aisle at a CVS store, an American retail and health care chain. She had picked up a gymnastics-themed doll from Mattel's "You Can Do Anything" collection. At first glance, the doll appeared completely normal in a colourful leotard holding ribbons and batons, against a backdrop meant to represent a crowded stadium.

But when the customer looked closely at the illustration of the people in the stands, the tiny figures had their arms positioned in a way that she claimed resembled a 'Nazi salute'.

She posted the video on TikTok, which went viral and was shared across social media platforms, reaching millions of users.

Also read | US Man Finds Rare 6-Carat Yellow Diamond At Famous Arkansas Park

See the post here:

Social media reactions

As the screenshot started circulating, several users asked how Mattel missed it. "That's why they need to stop this AI nonsense," one Reddit user commented. A second user replied, saying, "My exact thought. Audiences don't act like this; they clap, not raise their arms. Mattel shouldn't use AI because AI doesn't portray humans as, well, human. AI is like an alien wearing human skin and being totally awkward, mimicking us."

Also read | "Unfiltered Information": Ancestry CEO Shares Why He Eats Lunch With Employees In Break Room

"At the bare minimum, they should've had at least one human double-check what was being printed before approving the design? Like one big long look?? They shouldn't be using AI at all, but grown-a** adults should know to check everything 3 times minimum before giving it away to a large audience of CHILDREN," another user stated.

"I just checked the doll-box at the Walmart site; yes, it's exactly like that..." a third user claimed to have confirmed it.

Meanwhile, a fourth user said, "If it helps, it looks like it's been fixed since. I looked while I was in Walmart this evening and she's got a plain background. A couple of older dolls have cheering crowd scenes, I noticed, but they all have both arms up."

Mattel has not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral packaging controversy.