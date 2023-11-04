Bangladeshi Actor Humaira Himu Dies Mysteriously At 37: Report

Humaira Himu began her acting career with theatre in 2006

Bangladeshi actress Humaira Himu has died aged 37, several media reports claimed. According to reports, she died on Thursday.

Humaira Himu was taken to the Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka after she was reportedly found unconscious. However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

As per reports, hospital authorities noticed a faint ligature mark on her neck and called the police.

A friend of Humaira Himu, who was present at the hospital, reportedly left the premises before the police arrived and they were looking for him.

Humaira Himu began her acting career with theater in 2006, and then ventured into television with the series "Chayabithi".

She also appeared in various TV series including "Bari Bari Sari Sari", "Housefull", and "Gulshan Avenue".

She gained widespread recognition for her role in her debut film "Amar Bondhu Rashed", which was directed by Morshedul Islam.