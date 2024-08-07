Bangladesh Interim Government Led By Nobel Winner To Take Oath Tomorrow

Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus will take oath tomorrow

The interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take oath tomorrow, the crisis-hit nation's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today.

General Waker told reporters the interim government is likely to take oath at 8 pm tomorrow, adding the advisory council may have 15 members.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday appointed Mr Yunus, 84, to head the interim government after the violent ouster of former pro-India Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mr Yunus will lead Bangladesh through a "democratic process" when he arrives in the country to helm the interim government, General Waker said.

"He is very eager to do this," the General said in a televised address to the nation. "I am certain that he will be able to take us through a beautiful democratic process and that we will benefit from this," he said.

Mr Yunus also said today he was looking forward to helping the country overcome its current turbulence. "I'm looking forward to going back home, see what's happening and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble we are in," he told reporters before boarding a flight at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport bound for Dubai, where he will take a connecting plane for Dhaka.