Baby Dies After Being Left In Car In Canada While Mother Taught At School

A 23-month-old child died in Canada after being left in a car. The incident took place in Bancroft, Ontario, last week when the infant's mother - a teacher - left him in the vehicle accidentally, according to CBC News.

The car was found parked in the parking lot of North Hastings High School on Thursday, when the woman works, the report further said.

According to Bancroft mayor Paul Jenkins, the town is coming together to support the family of the boy, Everett Smith.

The mayor further said that the boy should have been driven to the daycare, but that didn't happen. Instead, the child was unintentionally left in the vehicle.

Mayor Jerkins said several efforts were made by teachers and emergency personnel at the North Hastings High School to revive the boy, but couldn't succeed, CBC News further said.

Canada is experiencing scorching summer, with day temperature hitting a high of 27.1 degrees Celsius.

The child was found on Thursday about 3:45 pm without any vital signs, according to an Ontario Provincial Police. After being taken to the hospital in a hurry, the infant was later confirmed dead, the police further said.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the police are investigating the incident together.

The community, according to Jenkins, has been "devastated" by the news and is gathering in sympathy and compassion.

"Right now, we're just concentrating all our efforts on trying to help the family get through this," he said.

The Bancroft-based North Hastings Children's Services has announced a memorial fund in the child's honour on their website. "This fund will be used to create opportunities for children and families to experience joy in Everett's memory honouring his legacy," it said in a statement.