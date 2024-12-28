A devastating plane crash in Kazakhstan has claimed the lives of 38 people, including both pilots, while half the passengers - 29 people miraculously survived.

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 jet, carrying 67 people, was flying from Baku to Grozny when it made an emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan, due to adverse weather conditions.

The Associated Press posted a video of the crash which showed passengers being taken out from the aft section of the aircraft, an area which is generally considered safe in a crash.

According to an analysis in 2015 by Time Magazine of US federal data from 1985 to 2000, the seats in the back of the plane had a fatality rate of 32%, compared to 39% in the middle and 38% in the front. The back middle seats had the lowest fatality rate, at 28%.

The airline's president, Samir Rzayev, praised the pilots' "heroism" and dedication to saving lives, saying, "While this tragic accident brought a significant loss to our nation, the crew's valiant dedication to their duties until the last moment and their prioritization of human life have immortalised their names in history," according to the Azerbaijani news agency report.

The pilots had collectively logged over 15,000 flight hours, and the plane had recently passed a technical inspection.

Investigations are ongoing, but preliminary reports suggest the plane may have been damaged by a Russian anti-missile system. Some experts point to evidence of shrapnel damage to the aircraft's elevator and rudder controls. However, Russian authorities have denied involvement, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had warned against speculating about the cause of the crash before the results of the investigation came.

The crash has raised concerns about air safety in the region, particularly given the recent military activity in the area. Ukrainian drones have targeted Grozny in recent weeks, and there were reports of Ukrainian drone attacks in the North Caucasus Federal District on the day of the crash.

As the investigation continues, the airline and authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash. The plane's black box has been recovered, and its analysis is being conducted in line with international aviation standards.

