"Aware Of Video": US Secret Service After Iran's Bounty On Barron Trump

The US Secret Service has said that it is aware of the video that was aired by Iran's state media, threatening to kill US President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron, according to a report by CNN.

In the video released by IRGC-affiliated media and broadcast on Channel 3 of Iranian state television, which is titled "Where to kill Barron Trump", the 20-year-old's movements are described and visually depicted. The clip claimed that he is "fully monitored" but alleged that a girl had surpassed the Secret Service and once sat next to Barron in a private meeting.

The video claimed that Barron communicates through voice and text on Xbox away from his security and that his accounts on Xbox, FIFA video games and Discord had been uncovered.

At the end of the video, the narrator said that people were "eagerly waiting to receive our $10 million reward.

"The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told CNN.

The statement added that the Secret Service does not discuss matters of protective intelligence because of concern for operational security.

Hardline Iranian media have repeatedly broadcast and published content explicitly threatening the lives of Trump and members of his immediate family since the US bombed the Islamic Republic and killed the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members on February 28th.

Video Threat From Iran For Melania Trump

This is the first time Iran's state media posted content threatening Barron Trump. Earlier, it released videos targeting the First Lady titled "Where to kill Melania Trump?"

The video shows images of the first lady travelling in her motorcade and visiting locations across New York City. It even identifies luxury designer stores where she is known to shop.

The video suggests that these shopping trips could be "suitable for operations by global freedom fighters" and goes a step further by proposing the use of a nerve agent to poison clothes she might buy.

The CNN source stated that protective operations are changed and adjusted based on the information from the Secret Service, police, and details from other countries.

Threat To Trump's Air Force One

Last month, Trump was secretly driven across the airport in Ankara in a catering truck typically used to load meals and other supplies pre-flight and shuttled to a smaller plane, an Air Force C-32A.

The decision was prompted by Iran's assassination threat.

Confirming the report, Trump said the decision was taken by the Secret Service and he does what he is told to by them. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews after returning from Ohio, Trump said "Well, it is surely up to secret service. I just follow what they like to do. I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say."

When pressed about the nature of threat, US President said, "I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats."

Trump went on to claim that as a "consequential President" he receives a lot of threats.

