Australian Woman Finds Highly Venomous 6-Foot-Long Snake Slithering In Her Bed

The 6-foot eastern brown snake was stretched out on the woman's bed

People, in general, are terrified of snakes as these reptiles have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots. A woman in Queensland, Australia was left stunned after she found a 6-foot venomous snake lurking in her bed, CBS News reported. The incident happened on Monday when the woman went into her bedroom to change the sheets on her bed and found a highly venomous eastern brown snake emerging from beneath the blankets. She quickly shut the door, stuffed a towel in the space beneath to prevent the snake from escaping into her home and rang a snake catcher.

"When I arrived, she [the resident] was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in, and she had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out. I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me'', Zachery Richards, the owner of Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation, told CBS News.

Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation also posted photos of the 6-foot eastern brown snake stretched out on the woman's bed. ''Check the bed carefully tonight! This eastern brown snake safely relocated,'' the Facebook post reads.

See pictures here:

Mr Richards said the snake likely came in through an open door to escape the heat. After catching it, he took the snake to some nearby bushland where he dropped it a safe distance from other residences.

''The snake would have probably come in through an open door to seek shelter as it was quite warm outside that day, or it just wanted a nice comfortable bed to sleep in. If you see a snake, you want to leave it alone, back away from it and where possible and safe to do so, confine it to the one room as it makes it easier for us to find,'' Mr Richards added.

The snake catcher advised others to take the same steps as the woman, should they find a snake in their home.

Eastern brown snakes are Australia's second most venomous land snake. As per data from the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit, they have the second most toxic venom of all land snakes worldwide. Their venom contains a powerful neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the victim's nerves in their heart, lungs, and diaphragm, eventually causing suffocation.

According to the Department of Environment and Science in Queensland, the species is most active during the day and can bite if provoked.