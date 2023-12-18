Australian Woman Considers Charging 'No-Show Fee' After Several Guests Skip Wedding

The bride said that formal invites were sent out in January.

An Australian bride is considering charging her guests a 'no-show fee' after 10 guests cancelled at the last minute to her interstate wedding, as per a report in the New York Post. The guests sent their confirmations over six months ago and the payment to the venue is non-refundable.

The woman spoke about the same on the "She's on the Money" podcast and her thoughts have divided the internet. "It's now one week out from the wedding and I have already given the confirmed numbers to the venue and paid the outstanding amount, which was $12,426," she said.

"Within the last week, ten guests, who had previously RSVP'd, said that they were coming and have now cancelled citing that it's too expensive for them to travel interstate," she continued. The woman went on to say that she was essentially losing out on $1,336 if she didn't "scramble to cover their seats."

She added, "Is it reasonable to request that they cover these costs themselves?" The bride also added that formal invites were sent out in January this year, with the majority of attendees responding by July. Not only this, the guests were given a "Save the Date" one and a half years prior.

She also shared the messages received by the people who cancelled the wedding. "So sorry, I know we RSVP'd yes and the wedding is next week but we just can't afford to travel interstate at the moment," a text message read. "Hope you understand, would love to have been there," read another.

The podcast's audience was quick to pick sides, with many saying that the guests should pay for their late cancellations.

"No one books flights for an interstate wedding the week prior. The guest is 100% at fault here and is not a nice friend for doing this," one listener weighed in.

"Given they said YES in July - they had almost six months to ensure they could save for it. Very disappointing they committed to coming but then didn't plan to be able to afford it," a guest remarked.

Another added, "Any other investment other than relationships has cancellation policies lol, so it makes sense to me that you owe the couple money or at least it would be the right thing to do... if you cancel late."

"If you can't afford to cover the cost then have a cheaper wedding," said a person.

"This is the bride and groom's event so it's up to them to cover the cost and NOT the people they chose to invite," another person said.