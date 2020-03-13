Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sydney, Australia:
Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday.
"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said the minister, who is an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.
"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into a hospital and I have complied with their advice."
March 13, 2020
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)