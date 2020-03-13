Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said the minister, who is an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.

Australia's home affairs minister said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Australia:

Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday. 

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into a hospital and I have complied with their advice."

