Australian Disney Star Removes Snake From Plane, Wins Over Passengers

An Australian Disney star recently made headlines for an unusual mid-flight adventure when he removed a snake from a plane. The actor, who is known for his roles in Disney productions, stepped in when the flight crew discovered a small snake onboard. According to the Independent, the incident happened on November 21 when Andre Rerekura was on a Virgin Airlines flight from Broome to Perth. Before the plane took off, a passenger alerted the crew to a snake on board, sparking panic.

"They pretty much shut the whole plane down and everyone was going to get disembarked and sent off the plane, which we weren't that keen on because everyone wanted to go home. It was a little bit of a weird story to think it was true, to hear that there was a snake on the plane, so I don't think a lot of people believed it," he told ABC News.

Mr Rerekura said a lady behind him screamed as it slithered by before ending up next to his foot. Calmly handling the situation, he removed the reptile and took it off the aircraft, ensuring the safety and comfort of fellow passengers.

"As soon as I saw it, I identified it pretty easily... so I knew it was safe [and] I knew it was just scared and super shy," he explained, adding that the snake was a Stimson's python.

His quick thinking and bravery didn't go unnoticed. As a token of appreciation, the airline offered him a complimentary drink during the flight, while passengers cheered for him.

"I think everyone was relieved that they didn't have to get off the plane and then a lot of people were happy that the snake was safe. The staff were awesome, they gave me a complimentary drink, and I had a soda water," he added. After a slight delay of 20 minutes, the plane took off and safely landed in Perth a few hours later.

Notably, Stimson's pythons are non-venomous and harmless and are commonly found in northern Australia, particularly during the warmer summer months.

Broome International Airport chief executive Craig Shaw told ABC he was "uncertain how the reptile came to be on board" and directed enquiries to the airline.