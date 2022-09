A coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi government in February last year. (File)

A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in jail under the state secrets act, a source with knowledge of the case said Thursday.

Suu Kyi and Australian Sean Turnell were "sentenced three years imprisonment each under State Secret Act", the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

