Attempt To Refloat Ship Blocking Suez Canal Fails: Company

The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free the giant stuck container ship and end a blockage.

An attempt Friday to refloat a giant container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal has failed, the vessel's managers said.

"Another attempt to refloat the vessel earlier today... was not successful," the Singapore-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said in a statement, referring to the MV Ever Given, which has been wedged diagonally across the entire canal since Tuesday, shutting the waterway in both directions.

