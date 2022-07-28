At Least 9 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In South Mexico

At least 9 killed on Wednesday after multiple vehicles crashed in south Mexico. (Representational)

At least nine people were killed on Wednesday after multiple vehicles crashed in south Mexico's Guerrero state, local authorities confirmed.

According to a preliminary report from state security officials, the accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. local time on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo Highway, in Guerrero's Costa Grande region.

The driver of a private vehicle wanted to overtake a cargo truck but collided with its rear, which caused him to lose control and go onto the opposite side of the highway, where he collided head-on into another car, officials said.

Three people were seriously injured in the accident and taken to a regional hospital in the town of Atoyac de Alvarez.

State police and members of the National Guard were among the rescue workers at the scene of the accident, and the highway was closed for more than an hour.

