At Least 26 Children, 2 Teachers Killed In Liberia School Fire: Official

Two teachers have also been killed (Representational)

A fire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia overnight killed at least 26 children and two teachers, the president's office said Wednesday.

Emergency services had told President George Weah 28 people had died, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh told AFP, as the president visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.