Watch: Bill Gates' 'Jumping' Insta Reel On Microsoft's 47th Birthday

Microsoft Corporation, which was founded by Bill Gates and his childhood friend Paul Allen on April 4, 1975, completed 47 years of its existence on Monday.



Mr Gates shared his old video on Instagram in which he can be seen jumping over a chair apparently at the Microsoft office years ago.

"It took leaps and bounds to accomplish Microsoft's vision of a computer on every desk and in every home. I'm proud that the company is working to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more," he wrote.

Mr Gates stepped down as the company's CEO in 2000, saying he wanted to focus on the philanthropic works of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He left his full-time role at Microsoft in 2008, but held onto his board seat until March 2020.

Bill Gates left the Microsoft board in 2020 as the board pursued an investigation into the billionaire's romantic relationship with a female employee almost 20 years ago.