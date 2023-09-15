Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham To Step Down Next Year After 14 Years With Club

Arsenal's co-chair Josh Kroenke said that the Board supports Vinai Venkatesham's desire to leave.

Vinai Venkatesham, the CEO of English football club Arsenal, has announced that he will step down from the post next summer. Mr Venkatesham, who has been associated with the club for 14 years, said he will pursue “another challenge”.

In a statement, Vinai Venkatesham said, “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition”.

Arsenal's co-chair Josh Kroenke said that the Board supports Vinai Venkatesham's desire to leave while thanking the CEO for his contribution.

“The Board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge. Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we'd like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service. Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium,” Mr Kroenke said.

“Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward,” he added.

Vinai Venkatesham joined Arsenal in 2010 as Head of Global Partnerships and went on to serve in different roles including Director of Global Partnerships and Business Strategy, Sales and Marketing Director, and Chief Commercial Officer.

In 2018, Mr Venkatesham was named the Managing Director of Arsenal after Ivan Gazidis left the club to join AC Milan. Mr Venkatesham was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in 2020.

Vinai Venkatesham is also a board member of the European Club Association (ECA) and board member of the UCC SA, the joint venture between UEFA and the ECA. The Arsenal CEO also serves as Non-executive Director of the British Olympic Association.