Army Veteran Who Killed 15 In US Truck Ramming Claims He Joined ISIS: FBI

In one video, Shamsud-Din Jabbar "explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and the disbelievers.'"

Read Time: 1 min
The suspect posted several videos to an online platform proclaiming his support for ISIS, said FBI (File)
New Orleans:

The FBI said Thursday that the New Orleans truck-ramming attacker had published videos proclaiming support for the Islamic State group.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar "drove from Houston to New Orleans on the evening of the 31st and he posted several videos to an online platform proclaiming his support for ISIS," FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia told a press conference, using another name for the armed group.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

New Orleans, New Orleans Attack Suspect, New Orleans Car Attack ISIS
INDIA
World
