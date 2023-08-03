Argentina Restaurant Slammed Online Over 'Anne Frank Burger' And 'Adolf Fries'

The Jewish Community has threatened the eatery with a lawsuit.

An Argentinian fast food restaurant has drawn criticism for naming food items on its menu after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank.

Jewish organisations criticised the eatery and called it "offensive" and "disgusting" after it came to light that the Honky Donky Burger restaurant in Rafaela City, Santa Fe, had named the food items after the famous Holocaust victim and World War II dictator.

According to The New York Post, dishes included "Adolf fries", fried potatoes doused in bacon and cheddar, and an "Ana Frank burger," which entailed 3.5 ounces of ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise for around $11.

During the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in 1942, Jewish teenage girl Anne Frank famously hid from the Nazis. She wrote about her horrific experience in her diary, which later became a classic of war literature. Two years later, she was discovered, and in 1945, she died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

The restaurant's menu contains numerous additional items that bear the names of controversial historical personalities in addition to the two mentioned above.

On the menu, there are dishes named after the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, and the Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong.

"Given the public knowledge that a fast food outlet in our city trivially uses the names of Anne Frank and Adolf to name their products, the Rafaela Jewish Community expresses its deepest rejection and indignation, announcing that we will take legal action corresponding to the fact in question," they said in a statement on Facebook.