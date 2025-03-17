Who Are 3 Indian-Origin Women Honoured By Indian Consulate In US

The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), honoured three distinguished Indian-origin women for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields.

The honorees - Anu Aiyengar, Global Head of Advisory and Mergers & Acquisitions at JP Morgan; Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments; and Seema Mody, Reporter and Anchor at CNBC - were recognised for their leadership and impact in finance, entrepreneurship, media, and social empowerment.

The event, held as part of FIA's 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration, was graced by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi as the chief guest. She commended the awardees for their efforts in strengthening India-US relations and empowering women globally.

Anu Aiyengar

Anu Aiyengar, born in Kerala, moved to the US as a teenager and pursued economics at Smith College, later earning an MBA from Vanderbilt University. She joined JP Morgan in 1999 as managing director and rose through the ranks to become the Global Head of Advisory and Mergers & Acquisitions in 2020 at age 50, making history as the only woman and person of colour to hold the role.

Ms Aiyengar serves on the steering committee of Women on the Move at JP Morgan, is a board trustee at Smith College, and sits on the board of Dress for Success, a nonprofit that provides professional attire for women entering the workforce.

Anjula Acharya

Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of A-Series Investments and Management, has been instrumental in backing female-led startups like Bumble and ClassPass. She co-founded Desi Hits! in 2006, introducing Western artists like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga to Indian audiences. Ms Acharia also played a key role in launching Priyanka Chopra Jonas's career in the US, managing her to this day.

She is also an investor at Trinity Ventures and a BuzzFeed board member.

Seema Mody

Seema Mody, a CNBC journalist, has been a prominent voice in global markets and technology. She began her career at CNBC-TV18 in Mumbai, covering India's economic growth, and later moved to the US, where she reported on the tech and IPO market. She has since covered major global financial events, including Brexit and China's currency devaluation.

Currently, she is a technology and global markets correspondent at CNBC, focusing on AI and its impact on industries. She holds a degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Washington, is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and serves on Pratham's tristate board.

Besides these three, Wendy Diamond, the CEO and Founder of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO), was also honoured. She has authored 10 books, holds three Guinness World Records, and has been featured on CNBC, Oprah, and Bloomberg. A keynote speaker at the United Nations, Harvard, and the World Economic Forum, she also serves on boards like Global Women in Blockchain and the Humane Society of New York.