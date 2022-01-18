US State Secretary To Visit Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion Fears

The visit comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Moscow and Kyiv to mediate (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said.

Blinken, who will meet Wednesday in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, will "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken will also head Thursday to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis.

The four transatlantic powers will discuss "joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia," Price said in a statement.

Blinken's trip "follows extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability," Price said.

The visit comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Moscow as well as Kyiv in an effort to mediate the crisis.

