The village of Pyatykhatky on the southern front was recaptured by the Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Pyatykhatky on the southern front, Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Maliar said on social media on Monday.

Maliar said "eight settlements have been liberated" in total this month since the start of a counteroffensive, with 113 square kilometres of territory recaptured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)