Andrew Tate's Plea To Return Assets Rejected By Romanian Court

Andrew Tate, his brother and two women were arrested in December last year.

A Romanian court has refused to release the seized properties of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in the European country. Tate and his brother Tristan's assets worth $12 million were seized during investigation into the case. The assets were seized by Romania's organised crime unit, DIICOT. Tate's representatives told Newsweek that the brothers plan to appeal the decision delivered by Bucharest Tribunal on Monday. They have 48 hours to file an appeal.

The assets include 15 blocks of properties in and around the Bucharest area, 15 luxury cars and 14 luxury watches. The brothers also hold shares in four commercial companies.

Tate, his brother and two women were arrested in December last year. All four of them have claimed innocence.

Last month, a Romanian court had eased restrictions on the Tate brothers allowing them to move out of capital Bucharest and travel around the country.

In August, they were released from house arrest, but were required to stay in Bucharest.

The influencer, who has dual US and British citizenship, was charged with luring seven women into making pornography by pretending to be in a relationship with them.

Lawyers for witnesses and alleged victims of Tate said they were harassed and intimidated in an effort to silence them. Tate's representatives deny this.

Andrew Tate became popular among many young men by projecting an ultra-macho image centred around fast cars, beautiful women and money.

While Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, says his online content aims to help young men better themselves, critics say he denigrates women and encourages his audience to hold sexist views.