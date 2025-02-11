America's Largest Military Base, Fort Liberty Gets Renamed To Fort Bragg. Here's Why Its Controversial

In a move that has sparked controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty in North Carolina back to its original name, Fort Bragg. However, there's a twist - the new name honours a different individual, not the Confederate general but Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who demonstrated extraordinary courage during the Battle of the Bulge.

Pfc. Bragg's story is one of remarkable bravery. He served with the U.S. Army's 17th Airborne Division and earned a Silver Star. According to John Eisenhower, son of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bragg saved a wounded soldier's life during the battle while being lightly wounded himself. This heroic act is documented in Eisenhower's book, "The Bitter Woods," which chronicles the Battle of the Bulge.

The base was originally renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of a broader effort to remove names and symbols associated with the Confederacy from U.S. military installations. This initiative was backed by a law passed by Congress in 2020, which aimed to remove all names, symbols, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America.

Hegseth's decision to rename the base after Pfc. Bragg has been seen as a way to circumvent this law, which prohibits the naming of U.S. military assets after Confederate officials. During his campaign trail, President Donald Trump had vowed to change the name back to Fort Bragg if he won.

In a video posted on X, Hegseth stated, "That's right, Bragg is back. I just signed a memorandum reversing the naming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg."

The renaming of Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg is a complex issue that highlights the ongoing debate about how to address the legacy of the Confederacy in the United States. Moreover, it undermines the original intention of removing Confederate names from military installations. As the country continues to grapple with issues of racism, identity, and historical memory, decisions like this one will remain at the forefront of public discourse.

