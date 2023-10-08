Americans Among Hostages Taken By Hamas: Israel Ambassador To US

Israel said the attackers have taken soldiers and civilians hostage (File)

An unknown number of Americans are among the hostages that Hamas took as it attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador to the United States said Sunday.

The diplomat, Michael Herzog, was asked on CBS News if there were Americans among the soldiers and civilians that the Palestinian terror group abducted in southern Israel.

"I understand there are, but I don't have details," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US television on Sunday that the administration was working to check on reports that US citizens were among the dead and captive in the surprise Hamas assault that began Saturday.

Israel has said the attackers have taken soldiers and civilians hostage, but numbers and nationalities have not been confirmed.

