America, Israel 'Must Stand Together': Netanyahu Addresses US Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for his country and the United States to stand together in a landmark speech Wednesday aimed at rallying support in a US Congress split over his military campaign in Gaza.

"For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together," Netanyahu said, after arriving to applause and cheers from Republicans and a much more muted reception from Democrats.

