All-Smiles Zuckerberg Selfie Reappears With A Twist. Memes Follow

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has become a target for jokes and memes on social media after a group selfie he had uploaded in April resurfaced on Twitter, but with a twist.

On April 25, Zuckerberg shared the selfie on Facebook to mark the opening of Meta's first store in Burlingame, California. It was one of nine photos shared in the post, and it showed the Facebook founder smiling along with other cheerful and happy-looking co-workers in the background.

He had captioned the post, "Meta's first store is opening in Burlingame, California on May 9! You can experience Quest 2 and project what you're experiencing onto a big wall for your friends. It's a great way to see how our products connect people today and get a sense of what's coming as we build towards the metaverse."

But fast forward to earlier this week, the selfie made an unexpected reappearance on Twitter, and, like we mentioned earlier, with a twist -- the faces of Mr Zuckerberg and his co-workers had been edited to make it appear like no one was smiling in the photo.

This sparked a flurry of responses on Twitter.

One version of the edited photo received a lot of traction. The original photograph of Zuckerberg was accompanied by two zoomed-in shots of his co-workers. "You cannot convince me they aren't aliens," wrote the user. Since being uploaded on May 7, this doctored photo has been retweeted over 65,000 times and has garnered 6.7 lakh likes.

One user attempted to draw attention to the fact that the image was manipulated and fake. The user shared the original version and wrote, "Yeah fine billionaires are weird but I hate spread of misinformation."

A third user compared the faces of all the people in the doctored photo to "bugs when you lift up a rock."

There was one user who called Zuckerberg a "Terminator".

One user created another doctored version of the photo with everyone smiling. They were, in fact, smiling a little too much!

Here are a few other reactions:

i know this is an altered version of the photo, but even still



