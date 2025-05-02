"AI Will Do Most Of Coding Soon, Better Than Top Coders": Mark Zuckerberg

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) will do most of the coding work for his company's Llama Project, adding he believes it will be smart enough to write most of the code on its own in the next 12-18 months.



In a podcast with Dwarkesh Patel, the 40-year-old said AI was already as good as an average skilled team member. He said, "I think sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, we will reach the point where most of these codes will be written by AI."



Currently, AI can help in auto-completing a section of code, and soon will become even better than the top coders, he added.



"And I don't mean like autocomplete. Today, you have good autocomplete, where if you start writing, it [AI] can complete that section of the code," he added. "I mean, if you give it a goal, it can run tests, it can find issues, it will write higher quality code than an average very good person on the team already," the tech titan said.



Mr Zuckerberg mentioned that Meta was creating smart AI tools to help the team with coding and AI research for their Llama project, adding the company was not designing it for selling purposes but only for internal use.



He said, "We are working on a number of coding agents inside Meta because we are not really an enterprise software company; we are primarily building it for ourselves. So, we are making it for a specific goal."



"We are not trying to build a general developer tool; we are trying to build a coding agent and an AI research agent that basically advances Llama research specifically," he added.



He added these tools were fully connected to the systems at Meta. "It is fully plugged into our toolchain. I think that's important. And it is going to end up being an important part of how stuff gets done," he added.



Earlier, in an interaction with Mr Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that 20-30 per cent of his company's coding work was already AI-generated.