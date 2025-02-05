Who Was Aga Khan, Billionaire Spiritual Leader Of Ismaili Muslims

Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims, died on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal. He was 88. Khan, who was born Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini, assumed leadership at 20 while studying at Harvard and led the global Ismaili Muslim community for over six decades.

He dedicated his fortune to philanthropy, supporting healthcare, education, and housing in developing nations. His successor will be announced soon, the Aga Khan Development Network said.

Who Was Aga Khan?