After South Korea, China Suspends Visas For Japanese Citizens: Report

Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to Seoul's imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese visitors.

China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday. (Representational)

Tokyo:

China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases.

