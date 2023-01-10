After South Korea, China Suspends Visas For Japanese Citizens: Report

Tokyo:
China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases.
Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to Seoul's imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese visitors.
