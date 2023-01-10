After South Korea, China Suspends Visas For Japanese Citizens: Report

China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday. (Representational)

China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases.

Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to Seoul's imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese visitors.

