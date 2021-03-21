After Imran Khan, Pakistan's First Lady Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Pakistan PM and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms," officials said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan' wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours after the PM himself got infected with the virus on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter this evening, Imran Khan thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for him and his wife. "I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19," he wrote.

I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 21, 2021

Imran Khan got infected just two days after he received his first vaccination against the disease. The 68-year-old former top cricketer received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday, as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

The Pakistan Prime Minister and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms," his top communication aide said today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet in Urdu, said that the prime minister and the first lady are thankful to their well-wishers for their good wishes.

Imran Khan, 68, will continue to perform his official duties via video conferencing, he added. "Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bashari Imran are comfortable with mild symptoms," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, had said that Khan had just a mild cough and fever.

The Pakistan PM and his wife contracted the coronavirus on Saturday, a day when the country registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases since July last year.

Mr Khan has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people. He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.

Among other world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Imran Khan a "speedy recovery" from Covid-19 on Saturday. "Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi said on Twitter.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 626,802 cases and 13,843 deaths.