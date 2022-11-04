Video: After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon TikToker Faces Criminal Charges

A TikTok star is being charged for her actions.

After a video showing her smashing a golf ball into the Grand Canyon went viral, a TikTok star was charged with criminal offenses. The Grand Canyon National Park mentioned in a statement posted on its Facebook page alongside a screenshot of the video that charges are underway against 19-year-old Katie Sigmond in response to a video showing her launching a golf ball into the canyon.

The opening sentence of the post said, "Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'"

"Members of the public helped identify the individual's social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident," the Grand Canyon National Park wrote in the statement.

"Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."

Although Ms Sigmond's social media accounts have since deleted the video, Reddit users have managed to save a clip of the original post.

The young lady can be seen hitting a shot over the rocks in the video, which causes her club to break in half and fall into the canyon as well.

On TikTok, Katie Sigmond has close to 7 million followers, according to New York Post and she also has 2.9 million Instagram fans.