Artemis 1's launch was cancelled on Monay due to an engine snag.

A test flight of NASA's powerful new Moon rocket may be possible on Friday, officials said, after the US space agency scrubbed Monday's launch because of an engine issue.

"Friday is definitely in play," Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters.

"They're still holding in the launch countdown configuration and we're preserving the option for Friday."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)