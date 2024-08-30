Taliban Rejects UN Criticism Of Morality Law As Insult To Islamic Values

The 35-article morality law says women must cover up completely and not raise their voices. (File)

The Taliban government's morality police said it would not cooperate with the United Nation's mission in Afghanistan, calling it "an opposing side".

It comes after the UN mission, known as UNAMA, warned that a new morality law cementing policies that restrict women's lives would damage prospects for engagement with the international community.

"Due to its continued propaganda, effective from now, the PVPV (the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice) will not provide any support or cooperation with UNAMA, which will be considered as an opposing side," the ministry said in a statement on social media late Thursday.

"We want international organisations, the countries, and those individuals who criticised the mentioned law to respect the religious values of the Muslims and refrain from such criticisms and statements that insult Islamic values and sanctities."

The 35-article morality law -- which says women must cover up completely and not raise their voices -- was published in the official gazette on July 31.

It establishes prohibitions already generally known, but its enactment could allow for increased control of the population.

