Afghanistan: Taliban has been capitalising after withdrawal of US-led foreign forces. (File)

The Taliban have taken Ghazni city, a senior local lawmaker told AFP Thursday, the 10th Afghan provincial capital to fall in a week and just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)