Video: Injured Villagers Airlifted To Hospitals After Afghanistan Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in Afghanistan killed at least 1000 people on Wednesday. Additionally, over 600 people have been injured by the earthquake which, according to the US Geological Survey (USGC), struck about 44 km from Khost, a city near the Pakistani border.

Reports and photographs by news agencies show buildings reduced to debris and people with injuries being attended to and airlifted in helicopters. With entire villages razed to the ground, images also show people rescuing those trapped under the rubble, wrapping them in blankets for safety.

طبیعی آفت‌لرگه قرشی کوره‌ش وزیرلیگی‌ معینی مولوی شرف‌الدین مسلم مطبوعاتی کنفرانس ده بیرگن بیاناتی‌گه کوره، زلزله نتیجه‌سیده ۹۲۰ کیشی جان بیریب ۶۱۰ کیشی یره‌لنگن.

A video shared by news agency Reuters also shows several people being covered in blankets and airlifted from the earthquake-stricken areas.

950 people died and over 600 were injured in an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in Afghanistan.



(Source: Reuters)

In addition to rescuing those injured, helicopters are also being used to fly in medical supplies and food, Reuters quoted an interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi as saying.

The death count, as well as the number of people injured, is expected to rise further as information comes in from remote villages located in the mountains, the agency added.

Confirming the death count , the information and culture director of Paktika, Mohammad Amin Hozaifa told Reuters, “1,000 dead, 1,500 injured, and this number might go up, many families have been lost. Injured people have been taken to Kabul and Gardez.”

Most of the deaths were reported in the eastern province of Paktika. While Paktika saw as many as 255 fatalities, over 200 were injured. Khost on the other hand saw 25 dead and 90 injured.

The earthquake on Wednesday has been reported to be the deadliest one since 2002.