Bomb Blast At Kabul's Government Compound In Ongoing Attack

A number of gunmen have entered the compound where the Ministry of Public Works and an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled are located.

World | | Updated: December 24, 2018 17:45 IST
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion in Kabul. (FILE PHOTO)


KABUL: 

Terrorists detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.

A number of gunmen have entered the compound where the Ministry of Public Works and an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled are located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid that began with a bomb-laden vehicle exploding at the entrance. 

Ashraf, a witness who works at the Ministry of Public Works and who goes by one name, said terrorists inside the compound were exchanging gunfire with security forces.

"They are also firing at the NDS facility nearby," he told AFP, referring to the Afghan spy agency, the National Directorate of Security. 

