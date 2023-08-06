Actor Breaks Down As Only One Person Attends Show, Sells Out Day Later

Actor Georgie Grier posted this picture on social media.

Actor Georgie Grier recently broke down on social media and shared that only one person attended her Edinburgh Fringe show. Her post went viral on X, formerly Twitter, following the "disappointing" turnout for her comedy-drama 'Sunsets'. She received support from a lot of celebrities and audience members online and 24 hours later, she had a sold-out show.

On August 3, Ms Grier took to the microblogging site and said, "There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, Sunsets at #edfringe. It's fine, isn't it? It's fine...?" Along with this, she also posted a picture of herself crying and wiping tears from her face.

There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets' at #edfringe. It's fine, isn't it? It's fine…? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D0lfAsMMz0 — Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 3, 2023

As soon as she posted the same, she received an outpouring of support online, including from other artists and celebrities. Many people spoke about similar instances and how it should not demoralise an artist. According to a report in The Guardian, Ms Grier's performance of Sunsets at The Gilded Balloon on Friday afternoon was announced as sold out.

As per the festival's website, her performance, which she describes as a "play about romantic comedies blending the world of films and podcasts," also appeared to have been sold out on Saturday.

The artist spoke to Sky News about the same and said that she started crying after the show got over and "decided to vent to the internet and not my mum, for once". She said, "Yesterday I was crying in my dressing/storage room, and today I'm speaking to you and I've had loads of messages of support, so it has been a bit of a rollercoaster."

"It's great publicity, I'm really grateful for it. I didn't expect it. But I still am not just going to think I'm going to have tickets as a result...I'm just going to be grateful if one more person comes as a result. I can't get too confident," she said about the sold-out show.