Tech billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI on Wednesday unveiled Grok 4, its latest AI model. The company touted the new version of Grok as the "smartest AI in the world", which would be made available to premium users only. The company also launched an AI subscription plan--SuperGrok Heavy-- offering access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy for $300 per month and to Grok 4 and Grok 3 models for $30 per month.

The new model came over 24 hours after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok 3 posts from X that included antisemitic comments and replies to users. Grok 3 came under scrutiny after it seemingly went off the rails following an update over the weekend that instructed the chatbot to "not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect, as long as they are well substantiated."

"We need to make sure that the AI is a good AI," Musk said at the launch of Grok 4 on Wednesday, without acknowledging the offending Grok 3 posts or controversy. The xAI team introduced the new chatbot during a livestream on X, calling the release an era of "Big Bang Intelligence."

Introducing Grok 4, the world's most powerful AI model. Watch the livestream now: https://t.co/59iDX5s2ck — xAI (@xai) July 10, 2025

Grok 4 is "smarter than almost all graduate students, in all disciplines, simultaneously," according to Musk. He said he team has "run out of test questions to ask...Reality is the ultimate reasoning test."

About Grok 4

The new AI chatbot includes improved voice conversations, with the xAI team touting benchmarks showing the new AI system scoring higher than OpenAI and others.

"At times it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time," Musk said.

Grok 4 is trained on xAI's Colossus supercomputer and promises real-time web access through its DeepSearch tool and advanced scientist-level reasoning. It's a coding-focused variant and aims to debug, write, and explain code with greater accuracy, like OpenAI's Code Interpreter or GitHub's Copilot.

"You can cut and paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on http://grok.com and @Grok 4 will fix it for you! This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor," Musk said in a post on X.