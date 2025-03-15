Death From Above: US Missile Strike Wipes Out ISIS Chief Of Global Ops

The United States, in coordination with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, announced the killing of Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as "Abu Khadijah," in a precision airstrike in Iraq's Al Anbar Province. Abu Khadijah was the Chief of Global Operations for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) terror group and held the position of the group's second-in-command globally. Another ISIS operative was also killed in the strike, which took place on March 13.

According to US military officials, Abu Khadijah oversaw the terror group's logistics, planning, and financial management worldwide.

Following the airstrike, US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Iraqi forces arrived at the site and confirmed the deaths of Abu Khadijah and the other ISIS fighter. According to CENTCOM, both men were found wearing unexploded suicide vests and were armed with multiple weapons. The identity of Abu Khadijah was confirmed through a DNA match using samples collected from an earlier raid in which he had narrowly escaped capture.

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2



On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organisation. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region and beyond," General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani hailed the operation, describing Abu Khadijah as "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world." In a post on social media platform X, al-Sudani confirmed that the operation was carried out with support from the US-led coalition.

The US had sanctioned Abu Khadijah in 2023, identifying him as the so-called governor of ISIS-controlled territories in Iraq and Syria. He was also responsible for directing the group's foreign operations. Despite ISIS' territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017, remnants of the group have remained active, launching sporadic attacks against Iraqi security forces.

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government," wrote US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" he added.

After years of military operations led by Iraqi forces and the US-backed international coalition, ISIS was largely dismantled by 2017 in Iraq and by 2019 in Syria. Yet, the group's fighters remain active, particularly in remote areas of both countries.

Approximately 2,500 US troops remain stationed in Iraq to support counterterrorism efforts and train Iraqi forces.