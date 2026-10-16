A Russian Officer Helped Ukraine Kill 300 Soldiers, Then Escaped To Kyiv: Report

A 26-year-old Russian military officer secretly turned against his country and provided battle plans and intelligence to Ukraine, helping its forces kill more than 300 Russian soldiers before he escaped across the frontline and joined a unit fighting against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government, a Wall Street Journal report said.

Lt. Lev Stupnikov used his position in the Russian army to share sensitive military information with Ukrainian intelligence. His role gave him access to troop movements, battle plans and feeds from reconnaissance drones and surveillance cameras.

However, his secret work came at a personal cost. After reaching Ukraine, he joined the fight against Moscow but eventually lost contact with his wife, who accused him of betraying both Russia and their marriage.

"There's Just Meat": How He Helped Ukraine Strike Russian Troops

A graduate of the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps, Stupnikov was appointed chief signals officer of a battalion tasked with capturing Vuhledar, a key stronghold in Ukraine's defence of the Donbas region.

His job was to keep commanders connected with their units and ensure they received information from surveillance systems. Instead, he secretly supplied Ukrainian military intelligence with precise details about Russian positions and planned movements.

On a freezing morning in eastern Ukraine, Stupnikov pretended to suffer from stomach cramps to get away from his fellow soldiers. Soon afterwards, Ukrainian missiles struck the coordinates he had shared.

The attack killed 68 Russian soldiers, including Colonel Gusein Musayev, who was supposed to be one of Kyiv's top targets. Another 60 were wounded.

"Were there explosions? Send a photo", a Ukrainian contact messaged Stupnikov after the strike.

"There's just meat," he replied.

His role was part of a wider intelligence operation that relies on Russians willing to pass information to Ukraine. According to the report, thousands of people, including soldiers and homemakers, have been communicating with Ukrainian agents through encrypted platforms.

Russia's Invasion Changed Everything For Him

Stupnikov's decision to turn against his own military grew out of his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.

In February 2022, he woke up to videos of Russian helicopters flying over Ukrainian cities and bombs exploding as Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The images left him horrified.

"They were dropping bombs on innocent civilians," he said. "It was evil."

He struggled to understand how his fellow soldiers could carry on with their lives while the war unfolded. At home, he spent evenings with his wife, Liza, watching videos featuring Russian opposition figures and interviews with Ukrainian-held Russian prisoners of war.

Even at his military academy, a small group of cadets shared similar views, exchanging glances that suggested they understood one another. Some tried to leave the academy, but their requests remained pending for months.

"I couldn't show my emotions," he recalled. "But inside, I was on fire."

His Mother Helped Him Contact Ukrainian Intelligence

Stupnikov's mother, Tatiana Yantsen, also opposed Putin. The 49-year-old office worker had taken part in protests against his rule.

In February 2024, three months after her son began serving on the frontline, she contacted Dmytro Karpenko, a computer programmer who worked closely with Ukrainian military intelligence.

Karpenko operated a network of Russian informants using encrypted communication platforms. He had also gained attention for posting video interviews with Russian prisoners of war on YouTube. Some servicemen reportedly contacted him after returning home and offered military information in exchange for money.

In October 2023, Karpenko announced a payment of 250,000 rubles, or about $2,700, to Russian servicemen willing to provide information to help Ukraine's war effort.

Stupnikov's escape was eventually arranged through this network. He, Karpenko and Ukrainian scouts used encrypted applications to work out a route through the dangerous frontline.

The Escape Across The Frontline

In July 2024, Stupnikov escaped at night from his Russian unit and headed north towards Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian operators followed his movements in real time from an underground bunker using a live video feed.

After around 40 minutes, he approached a tree line where soldiers from Ukraine's 72nd Brigade were positioned.

The Ukrainian troops saw a man in a Russian uniform approaching their position. Peering out from a dugout, they aimed their rifles at him and demanded, "What's the passcode?"

Stupnikov gave the pre-arranged answer, "peanut shop", after which he was led into Ukrainian custody.

He later joined the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a Ukrainian army unit made up entirely of ethnic Russians fighting against Putin's government. He now serves as a communications specialist.

In February 2025, his mother and sister packed a backpack and a suitcase each and prepared to travel to Moldova. From there, they planned to cross into Ukraine on foot and meet Karpenko.

Meanwhile, Tatiana had spent months dealing with calls from Russian military officials who wanted her to persuade her son to surrender if he was still alive. She acted like a distressed mother, insisting that finding him was the authorities' responsibility.

A year later, Stupnikov recounted his story in a two-hour video interview with Karpenko. The interview brought renewed attention to his defection and the intelligence he had supplied to Ukraine.

However, Stupnikov insisted that his actions were consistent with the oath he had taken at the military academy nearly a decade earlier.

He had promised to defend his country's freedom, independence and constitutional order. He believes Putin's invasion destroyed those very principles.

"Did I betray my oath? I pledged to defend freedom, independence, and the constitutional order," he said. "But Putin destroyed all three."