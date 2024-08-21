A Look At Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Rise To Power

Mohammed bin Salman, simply known as MBS, is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. (File)

In the heart of the Middle East, where power and tradition are deeply intertwined, one man has risen to hold the reins of a nation known for its strict adherence to conservative values and immense wealth derived from oil. Mohammed bin Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. As per BBC insiders, his rise to power has been nothing short of dramatic, marked by bold decisions, ruthless tactics and a vision for transforming his kingdom.

Midnight Plans

In the hushed corridors of power in Riyadh, as Saudi Arabia prepared for a significant transition in 2015, a young prince, then barely known beyond the borders of his kingdom, was already laying the groundwork for a seismic shift. But MBS, then only 29 years old, nurtured immense ambition. After the death of King Abdullah, his father, Salman, was poised to ascend the throne. And that's where MBS saw an opportunity to reshape Saudi Arabia - and his role in it.

Aware of the potential threats from within the family, MBS acted decisively. One night, he called a senior security official, Saad al-Jabri, to the palace for a secret meeting. Both men left their mobile phones outside the room, and MBS even disconnected the landline to ensure complete privacy.

Vision 2030

During this tense, late-night meeting, MBS laid out his ambitious vision (known as Vision 2030) for Saudi Arabia. He believed that the kingdom, long known for its conservative values and reliance on oil, needed to wake up from its "deep slumber" and claim its place on the global stage. His plan included selling a stake in Aramco, the world's most profitable company, to kickstart the country's economic transformation.

He also aimed to invest billions in technology startups like Uber and to bring millions of Saudi women into the workforce, creating six million new jobs. This plan also included bold initiatives such as the development of the futuristic city NEOM and investments in tourism. These reforms would later be widely praised as necessary steps to bring Saudi Arabia into the 21st century.

'Have You Heard Of Alexander The Great?'

When Jabri, amazed by MBS' grand vision, asked about the scope of his ambitions, the young prince responded simply, "Have you heard of Alexander the Great?" It was clear that MBS saw himself as a leader destined to make history.

What was supposed to be a short meeting lasted three hours, according to insiders. By the time Jabri left, he had missed several calls from concerned colleagues. This midnight conversation marked the beginning of a new era for Saudi Arabia, one that would be shaped by the rise of MBS.

Plot To Kill The King?

In 2014, MBS, was eager for his father to become king. He allegedly suggested killing his uncle using a poisoned ring from Russia. Saad al-Jabri, in an interview with the BBC, claims to have seen a secret video of MBS discussing this idea. It is unclear if MBS was serious or just joking. After this, MBS was not allowed to attend royal meetings and shake hands with the king for a while. Eventually, King Abdullah died of natural causes, and his brother Salman became king in 2015 and MBS was appointed Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince.

As MBS's father, King Salman, became increasingly frail, the crown prince assumed de facto control of Saudi Arabia. MBS has begun implementing ambitious plans, but his rule has also been marked by allegations of human rights abuses, including suppressing free speech, using the death penalty, and jailing women's rights activists, as per a BBC report.

MBS has a tendency to act impulsively, often ignoring advice from others, Saad-al Jabri revealed in the exclusive BBC interview. The senior official revealed that the ruler has a vision for Saudi Arabia, but his methods are often reckless and disregard traditional decision-making processes.

The Yemen War

One such example is the Yemen war. In 2015, MBS led a group of Gulf countries into war against the Houthi movement in Yemen. He saw the Houthis as supported by Iran, a rival of Saudi Arabia. The war caused a huge humanitarian crisis, with millions of people at risk of starvation. A former British ambassador, Sir John Jenkins, said it was not a clever decision. The US military only had 12 hours' notice of the war, which is very unusual.

MBS Forged His Father's Signature

Jabri also claims MBS forged his father's signature on a royal decree committing ground troops, despite warnings from the Americans. Saad al-Jabri claims he discussed the Yemen war with the White House before it started. He says Susan Rice, President Obama's advisor, warned him that the US would only support air strikes, not ground troops. But Jabri says MBS ignored the US and forged his father's signature to send ground troops. Jabri's source was someone he trusted, linked to the Ministry of Interior.

Jamal Khashoggi's Killing

One of the darkest chapters in MBS's rule is the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Khashoggi, a vocal critic of MBS, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a 15-member hit squad. The operatives travelled on diplomatic passports, and many were part of MBS' personal security detail, implicating the crown prince in the murder in ways that are difficult to dismiss. Khashoggi's body was never found and is believed to have been dismembered with a bone saw.

While MBS has always denied direct involvement, he acknowledged in 2019 that, as the country's leader, he bears "responsibility" for the crime. However, a declassified US intelligence report released in February 2021 stated that MBS was likely complicit in the killing. In the aftermath, those close to MBS observed a shift in his demeanour. The crown prince was reportedly shocked at the global reaction following the murder. A former US diplomat who met MBS after the incident noted that the prince described the murder as a "colossal blunder" and insisted he had not authorised it.

In 2017, MBS spent $450m on a famous painting called the Salvator Mundi. The painting is of Jesus Christ and has been missing for almost seven years. Some say it's stored in Geneva, and MBS plans to display it in a future museum in Riyadh.

MBS' plans for sports are also ambitious, with Saudi Arabia bidding to host the FIFA World Cup and investing in tennis and golf tournaments. Some call this "sportswashing," but MBS wants to show his power and make Saudi Arabia great.

MBS' father, King Salman, is now 88 years old. Sooner or later, MBS will rule over Saudi Arabia for decades.