9 Dead In Ohio Shooting, Gunman Killed; Second Such Incident In 24 Hours

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police said early Sunday.

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police department said on Twitter.

This is the second such incident reported in the US in 24 hours. A gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, killing 20 people.

Authorities in Texas are investigating the mass shooting as a possible hate crime, the police chief said. A 21-year-old white male suspect from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage.

