7 Revolutionary Guards Killed As Israel Strikes Iran Embassy In Syria

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday seven of its members including two high-ranking generals were killed in an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Guards strongly condemned the attack in a statement, confirming that Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the dead.

