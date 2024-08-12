6 Dead As Lightning Strike Causes Park Pavilion To Collapse In China

Last month, heavy rain in the northern province of Shaanxi killed at least 38 people (File)

Six people were killed and 10 were injured when a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in eastern China, state media said Monday.

The accident took place in the city of Changzhou in Jiangsu province on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua said.

The 10 injured people were in stable condition and an investigation into the accident was being carried out, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south, and much of the north sweltering in successive heat waves.

Last month, heavy rain in the northern province of Shaanxi caused a highway bridge to collapse, killing at least 38 people.

Climate change, which scientists say is exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions, is making these types of extreme weather phenomena more frequent and more intense.

